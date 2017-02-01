We know. You've waited a long time for more Playing House, the fan-favorite USA Network comedy from Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, we've waited right there with you. But the wait is (sort of) almost over—the real-life and TV BFFs are hard at work on season three, peep their very Tina Turner-esque looks for an upcoming episode—and to tide viewers over they've been releasing a series of short episodes, most recently a "reality show" featuring their alter egos Bosephus and Jandana.

Confused? Watch this Playing House video. You won't regret it.

In the latest installment, Bosephus (Parham) has decided to audition for NBC's The Voice. Naturally, the good ol' Southern boy wants Blake Shelton to turn his big red chair around.