We know. You've waited a long time for more Playing House, the fan-favorite USA Network comedy from Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, we've waited right there with you. But the wait is (sort of) almost over—the real-life and TV BFFs are hard at work on season three, peep their very Tina Turner-esque looks for an upcoming episode—and to tide viewers over they've been releasing a series of short episodes, most recently a "reality show" featuring their alter egos Bosephus and Jandana.
Confused? Watch this Playing House video. You won't regret it.
In the latest installment, Bosephus (Parham) has decided to audition for NBC's The Voice. Naturally, the good ol' Southern boy wants Blake Shelton to turn his big red chair around.
The video above features Bosephus' The Voice audition, which he begins with lyrics such as, "Hey pretty lady, you're here late. I don't know what, but you're looking pretty great. Do you trust me? Have another sip of your Long Island iced tea and sit still as I touch your knee. Do you trust me?"
St. Clair's Jandana is unnerved. "OK, that sounds kind of creepy," she says. "Why do you keep asking her if she trusts you? That's something a serial killer would say."
But it's not about the lyrics, it's about the voice, Bosephus says. "Blake Shelton will understand."
"Blake Shelton's never going to turn his chair around for you," Jandana says.
But Bosephus is not having it. "Hey! You take that back. Blake Shelton has been waiting for me. We've been destined since birth and he's waiting for me to be his missing puzzle piece."
What say you, Blake Shelton? Would you turn for Bosephus or do you feel unsafe, like Jandana?
Playing House seasons one and two are available on demand and on playinghouse.usanetwork.com.
