Fifty Shades Darker will feature plenty of steamy scenes, so Jimmy Fallon and Dakota Johnson decided to give the franchise a...funny spin Tuesday night. Playing Mad Lib Theater, The Tonight Show host and Johnson turned the sexually charged film and turned it into one nonstop joke.

Fallon asked Johnson to fill in certain blanks using silly words, adjectives, verbs ending in 'ing', names and song lyrics. Their final choices ended up in the scene where Anastasia first meets Christian Grey. This time, however, she was Anastasia Barf Barf.

The original meet cute between the two protagonists featured plenty of tension and awkward moments, but Fallon and Johnson's reimagining was filled with nonstop laughter. The actress and late-night host couldn't contain themselves as they talked about morning routines that feature "pinching at the gym" and Grey's career that changed from addressing world hunger to global penguin hunger.