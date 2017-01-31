Kim Zolciak-Biermann is hitting the beach with her main man!

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is currently vacationing with hubby Kroy Biermann, and from the looks of snapshots shared to social media, these lovebirds are totally loving their tropical getaway.

In true Kim form, the mother of six wasted no time slipping into a slew of barely-there bikinis. Kroy followed his bombshell wife's lead, sporting his very own black and white checkered Speedo. The pair caught quite the gorgeous sunset earlier today, but it's Kim and Kroy's killer bods that had her 2 million Instagram followers talking.

Enviable physiques aside, the reality TV matriarch couldn't help but gush over the NFL pro. "So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann," she wrote alongside the picture.