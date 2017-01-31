Brady faced a second question on the subject after one reporter asked him how his relationship with his father influences the one he has with his own children.

"He was just a great example for me and he was always someone that supported me in everything that I did, to come home at night and to bring me out and hit me ground balls and fly balls. I loved baseball growing up and to have a chance to go to 49 games on the weekend with him and my mom and throw the ball in the parking lot at the games. Those are memories that I'll have forever, so you want to try to instill those in your kids, too."

While there are still a few more days until his face-off against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl, the game will soon be another special memory to share with his little ones. "My kids will have a different experience, but I'll still try to do the best that I can do to raise them the right way," he concluded.