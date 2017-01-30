All future seasons of The Bachelor should take place in New Orleans.

Thanks to the ghosts, the parades, the swamps, the gators, and the voodoo dolls, that was the most fun we've had with any episode all season, despite the result of that two-on-one. Plus, as Nick said, we can't imagine a better place to fall in love.

First let's deal with the swamp showdown. While Nick should have sent both Taylor and Corinne off to hang out with the gators, he somehow picked Corinne, and somehow, by the time he handed out the rose, that was the decision that made the most sense.

Corinne's been a nightmare for weeks, but she was only really a nightmare in front of us, for herself. She wasn't hurting anyone else by just being her horrible self, and Taylor had no real reason to insert herself into Corinne's upside down world of insanity.