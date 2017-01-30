More often than not, Ryan Gosling is a walking meme. His very presence is like one giant "Hey Girl." Even when he is simply standing there, minding his own business, he's being all Gosling-y, what with his sensitive eyes and his knowing smirk and that freaking hair.

So it's understandable that sometimes other, non-Ryan Gosling humans who find themselves around Ryan Gosling simply do not behave normally. Reality, and most social norms, go straight out the window. A person is no longer in charge of their faculties, and their limbs and facial expressions act as though independent of their brain; their brain that is now mush because they can't stop staring right into his eyes.

Fellow celebrities aren't immune from this affliction—in fact, they are even more susceptible on account of their frequent run-ins with the star.