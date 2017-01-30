Paris Jackson is heading to TV. The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, will make her acting debut on Fox's Star later this season.

This is Jackson's first scripted acting gig. The 18-year-old will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Eva (Sharlene Taulé) and Star (Jude Demorest) into pushing some boundaries, according to the official casting announcement.

The cast of Star also includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. Guest stars over the first season so far include Lenny Kravitz, Tyrese Gibson and Naomi Campbell.