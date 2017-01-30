No wild after-parties for Mahershala Ali last night.

Though that would have been well deserved after he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, for best male actor in a supporting role for Moonlight and as part of the ensemble of Hidden Figures, Ali told E! News' Zuri Hall that he planned to do his celebrating at home.

"You know my wife is nine months pregnant, and she's at home by herself. And I got to get home!" the dashing actor—and even more dashing husband—said.

This is the first child for Ali and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim.