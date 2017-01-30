Ready for a small rain shower of scoop in this Droughtlander?
Outlander has cast two more roles for season three, E! News has learned, with Gary Young and Charlie Hiett joining the Starz's hit when it returns later this year.
Young is set to take on the role of Mr. Willoughby, while Hiett will be playing Captain Thomas Leonard.
Per Starz, Mr. Mr. Willoughby is a Chinese man with a deep knowledge of Eastern medicine who speaks English well but hides it when it suits him. A talented poet in exile, with an even deeper love of women, Willoughby even more of an outsider than Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in 18th century Scotland. Fans can expect him to become a confidante of Jamie's (Sam Heughan).
Starz
As for Captain Thomas Leonard, he's the "inexperienced, by-the-book de facto captain of the Artemis. Promoted quickly due to the untimely deaths of his commanding officers, Leonard takes his job very seriously, though it weighs heavily on his young shoulders. A third lieutenant, he never thought he would be the captain of a man-of-war ship. Above all, he wants to do what is right by the British Navy -- whether or not it is right by his own personal morals."
Season three began filming in August 2016 in Scotland, but production is set to move to South Africa in March.
Other new additions for the third season include David Berry as John William Grey, ,César Domboy, who was cast as the older version of Fergus, the French pickpocket who Jamie and Claire took under their wing in season two, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali, one of Laoghaire's (Nell Hudson) young daughters. Plus, John Bell is set to take on the role of Young Ian Murray, and Wil Johnson will play Joe Abernathy.
Plus, Hannah James has been cast as Geneva Dunsany and Tanya Reynolds will play Isobel Dunsany.
Season three will pick up right after Claire returns to her life in 1948, pregnant and struggling with the repercussions of her sudden reappearance. Meanwhile, back in the 18th century, Jamie is suffering with the aftermath of the battle of Culloden and the loss of Claire. But years pass and Jamie and Claire attempt to rebuild their lives apart, however their love doesn't disappear. Can they find their way back to one another? And if they do, will they be the same people who parted ways?
Outlander's third season will premiere later this year on Starz.