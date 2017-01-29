AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Bring out the tiara, because there is a new Miss Universe to crown.
At the beginning of tonight's pageant, women representing 86 countries from across the globe competed in the annual competition. But as so many viewers know, there can only be one winner.
Congratulations are in order for Miss France Iris Mittenaere.
The 23-year-old, who is pursuing her degree in Dental Surgery, wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and charisma during the competition.
Three days of preliminary interviews along with a swimsuit and evening gown presentation show took place before the live broadcast. Soon after, the semi-finalists were named and went on to compete in swimwear, evening gown, final question and final look. Miss Haiti and Miss Colombia rounded out the top 3.
HO/The Miss Universe Organization
HO/The Miss Universe Organization
Beauty, grace, confidence, intelligence. Those are the qualities embodied by your 65th #MissUniverse, Iris Mittenaere. pic.twitter.com/ps9CWxfuM7— Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017
Steve Harvey returned to host the evening broadcast from the Mall of Asia Arena in The Philippines.
At the very beginning of the show, the talk-show host poked fun at last year's oops by joking about an escape plan.
"I know what you're thinking, ‘Is that the guy from last year? Did they bring back the guy from last year?'" he joked. "When you make a mistake you just have to keep moving forward."
Ultimately, there were no problems from the host as he helped the show go off without a hitch.
Flo Rida and Boys ll Men performed asAshley Graham served as Backstage Host.