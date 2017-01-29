Bring out the tiara, because there is a new Miss Universe to crown.

At the beginning of tonight's pageant, women representing 86 countries from across the globe competed in the annual competition. But as so many viewers know, there can only be one winner.

Congratulations are in order for Miss France Iris Mittenaere.

The 23-year-old, who is pursuing her degree in Dental Surgery, wowed the judges with her brains, beauty and charisma during the competition.

Three days of preliminary interviews along with a swimsuit and evening gown presentation show took place before the live broadcast. Soon after, the semi-finalists were named and went on to compete in swimwear, evening gown, final question and final look. Miss Haiti and Miss Colombia rounded out the top 3.