Sarah Paulson's awards show reign continued at the 2017 SAG Awards. Paulson took home the trophy at the 2017 ceremony for her work as Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She previously won the Golden Globe and Emmy for the FX miniseries.

"I am one of those geeks who writes things down. This really means a lot to me because I feel like I wanted to be an actress since I was in utero," she said on stage.

"Every day on this set was kind of like being in a very fine acting school," she said, noting that her costar Courtney B. Vance would greet everyone with a fist bump "as a way of saying I got you and I know you got me."