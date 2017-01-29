John Legend is possibly one of the luckiest people in Hollywood right now.

As if it weren't enough to be an incredible and beloved musician and activist who has won 10 Grammy awards, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, he's also in one of the most buzzed about (and award-winning) movies of the season with two Hollywood faves.

When Guiliana Rancic caught up with him on the E! Red Carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards, Legend had nothing but praise for his scene partner, Ryan Goslingwho is nominated for best actor tonight.