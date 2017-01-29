For Anna Chlumsky, the best advice she's gotten from her Veep costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn't advice per se, but it comes in watching the Emmy winner at work.
"The game-changer has more been from watching," Chlumsky told Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards. "She's willing to try anything and it's all in the name of laughter."
Chlumsky explained that sometimes the stars will think they know how it will turn out, and Louis-Dreyfus says, "No, we'll try it."
"You come up with so much more than you would ever think with your tiny little peabrains," she said.
Veep has two more episodes left to film of its upcoming sixth season. The series ended with President Selina Meyer losing the election. So what's next?
"It's an identity crisis for every single character," she teased. "What the heck happens now? It's a lot of Selina trying to figure out what's next and trying to figure out who she is."
Veep also stars Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn and Gary Cole. The cast was up for the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Chlumsky said that it's the cast's "favorite" honor.
"We're so gratified by it because it's your peers, people who get what the craft is," she said. "It's hugely gratifying."
