Ozzy Osbourne wants to take back an admission he made last year after his affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh came to light: He is not a sex addict.
In a new interview with The Times, Ozzy says he doesn't have a problem—it just comes with the territory of being a rock star. "I'm in a f--king rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I?" he muses with the interviewer. "It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an' all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem.
"I don't think I'm a f--king sex addict."
A rep for the Black Sabbath rocker told People in a statement in August that his affair was a result of his addiction, and that there was nothing "emotional" about it. "Over the last six years, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with a sex addiction. He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context," a rep for the singer told the mag.
"He would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with," continued the statement. "Out of the bad comes good. Since his relationship with Ms. Pugh was exposed, Ozzy has gone into intense therapy. Ozzy is mortified at what his behavior has done to his family. He thanks God that his incredible wife Sharon is at his side to support him."
While on her talk show The Talk, Sharon opened up about his admission. "He's working at it," she told her audience at the time. "It's hard because it affects the whole family. And it's quite embarrassing to talk about."
Ozzy and Sharon initially separated in May, but they ultimately worked out their issues and got their marriage "back on track." Now, Ozzy says their marriage is just fine.
"Yes, we did [reconcile]. Things are fine now," he says. "She was just here for the weekend. She'd be with me now, but she's got more f--king work than I have. She's unstoppable."
Their 33-year marriage has had its fair set of trials and tribulations, and Ozzy knows his wife deserves the credit for making it work. She has stood by his side in the darkest of times, even after he nearly killed her in 1989.
"Oh yeah, that. That was my worst nightmare," he admits. "That's the power of addiction. That was who we used to call Bad Ozzy. I became another person and Sharon could see that. But she stood by me."
He claims his wandering eye started as a result of Sharon's busy schedule.
"She's stronger than me or any man, for sure. I am more needy," says Ozzy in The Times. "Sharon is a workaholic and that's great. But if she comes home from X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the f--k am I supposed to do? I'm sitting with my thumb in my arse waiting for her, aren't I? That's why men do stupid things, when they're on their own."
But when asked if his wife could have groupies of her own, Ozzy is quick to hope no.
"I dunno. You better ask her," he says. "Sharon have groupies? She'd better not. I'd go f--king mental."