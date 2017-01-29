Ozzy Osbourne wants to take back an admission he made last year after his affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh came to light: He is not a sex addict.

In a new interview with The Times, Ozzy says he doesn't have a problem—it just comes with the territory of being a rock star. "I'm in a f--king rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I?" he muses with the interviewer. "It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an' all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem.

"I don't think I'm a f--king sex addict."