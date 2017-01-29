TNT
David Harbour just received a standing ovation at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
After the Stranger Things cast won their first SAG award for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Harbour, who plays detective Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, took the stage along with Winona Ryder and the rest of the cast to accept the award.
After thanking Netflix, Harbour went on to say, "And I would like to say that in light of all that's going on in the world today, it's difficult to celebrate. The already celebrated Stranger Things, but this award to take your craft seriously and believe that great acting can change the world, it's a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and battle against fear, self-centeredness, exclusivity. Cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that we may feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united and that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive."
The speech then continued to build and more stars like Taraji P. Henson started to cheer him on.
Harbour continued, "Now as we act and the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 mid-westerners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters, and when we are at a loss against the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized and we will do it all with soul, heart, and with joy."
By the end of the speech, the entire SAG Awards audience was on their feet, including Courtney B. Vance who looked amazed by Harbour.
Harbour concluded his speech by saying, "We thank you for this responsibility. Thank you."
