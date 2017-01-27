Award season is always filled with its fair share of snubs and surprises. Who got nominated at one show but snubbed at another? Who lost at the Golden Globes but won the Oscar?

Between the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Academy, there is rarely any consistency, but at the SAG Awards, it's up to stars to decide. Yes, actors vote for other actors, giving each other the ultimate show of support for the work they have produced over the past year on both TV and in film.

The nominations, announced in December, had Manchester by the Sea leading with a total of four noms, followed by Fences and Moonlight with three apiece.

The Crown, Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Stranger Things and Westworld each scored three nominations.