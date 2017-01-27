Getty Images
Award season is always filled with its fair share of snubs and surprises. Who got nominated at one show but snubbed at another? Who lost at the Golden Globes but won the Oscar?
Between the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Academy, there is rarely any consistency, but at the SAG Awards, it's up to stars to decide. Yes, actors vote for other actors, giving each other the ultimate show of support for the work they have produced over the past year on both TV and in film.
The nominations, announced in December, had Manchester by the Sea leading with a total of four noms, followed by Fences and Moonlight with three apiece.
The Crown, Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Stranger Things and Westworld each scored three nominations.
Because the SAG Awards are colleague chosen, E! News has decided to predict what movies and TV shows stars are going to vote for. Who will win big? We will just have to wait for Sunday, but here are our guesses:
Ryan Eggold, star of The Blacklist, could be voting for two of this year's best movies. "Everyone in Moonlight knocked me out of my seat," he told E! News at the NBCUniversal winter press tour. "Authentic, raw, honest. Also Manchester by the Sea."
This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown made it clear for whom he'll be voting in the film category: Moonlight, he dished to E! News at the NBCUniversal winter press tour.
But when it comes to TV, we venture to guess he'll vote for Sarah Paulson, his co-star on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. They were a team on the show and remained a team in real life.
"Working with Sarah Paulson has been the highlight of my career thus far," Brown told E! News after learning of his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. "People would tell us while we were shooting that we had great chemistry, and I account that to the fact that I'm a very inquisitive person, Sarah is a very open person, and we just started talking from the beginning."
He continued, "I love Sarah Paulson. I absolutely adore her. My wife has given me full permission to love Sarah Paulson, and I look forward to doing that for the rest of my life."
The Crown star John Lithgow thought the competition was fierce this year, but he managed to come clean with a name: Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins. "Even though it seems people take her for granted," Lithgow noted.
Mandy Moore's This Is Us co-star Brown is nominated for his performance in the show, so we're going to guess he'll be getting her vote. But she did tease to us that she loves Atlanta. Who is it going to be, Mandy?!
Of course, it's not always so cut and dry. Meryl Streep, Amy Adams and Emily Blunt are all nominated, and they've all worked with each other in the past. Adams and Blunt are BFFs, so we're predicting that they'll vote for each other. Streep, who is a Hollywood legend, probably won't be short of votes.
Even though Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield aren't a couple anymore—sigh—they've made no secret about their super friendly relationship. In fact, throughout the entire award season, these two have done nothing but gush about each other and their work, so it should probably go without saying that they've safely secured each other's votes. Never forget that Stone described her ex-boyfriend as "someone I still love very much."
Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, if we had to guess, could be giving Netflix his vote should he decide to vote for Millie Bobby Brown. The actor has made his love of Stranger Things and its star very clear, going so far as to joke that he wanted to adopt her.
"She's the best…But I was so terrified," Paul said on The Tonight Show of his first time talking to Brown. "She was on a family vacation Spain and I was like, 'I've got to make this good'…She gets on the phone with her cute little accent…She's far more articulate than I and I was terrified."
"My wife and I said that we'd want to adopt her…she said that we could," Paul said.
