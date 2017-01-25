Royalty, bitches!

The Magicians is finally back, and with it comes a whole new administration in the not-so-imaginary world of Fillory.

Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer Bishil), Quentin (Jason Ralph), and Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) have all been officially crowned as the kings and queens of the fantasy world that turned out to not only be real but also the source of all magic, and it's all thanks to their collective knowledge of '90s pop culture trivia.

Yes, you read that right. Since Fillory can only be ruled by someone from Earth, its rulers must pass a series of questions in order to get the Knight of Crowns to hand the headpieces over. Naturally, those questions are about American music and TV shows from the 1990s.