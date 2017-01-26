He's judgmental, he's witty, he's sarcastic - he's everything you're missing from your life. Meet Eliot Waugh.
The second season of Syfy drama The Magicians kicked off this week and we are so glad he's back in our lives again because TV has not been the same without him. Eliot, played by the fantastic Hale Appleman, captured our hearts ever since the pilot aired last year. If you're not familiar with Eliot and the magical world of Brakebills and Fillory, pull up a chair because you're going to be in fangirl mode for a while.
Let's just get this out there - Eliot isn't the most virtuous one out of his group of magician friends. He's the type of guy that gets on your nerves from time to time (or all the time), but you know that at his heart he's a good person who has had to face a lot of adversity in his life.
"Eliot is a naughty, rebellious, alpha, leader, troublemaker, sophisticate, dandy, aesthetic genius," Appleman says of his alter ego. "He's a bit of a rebel. He's sort of the unofficial prince of Brakebills. He puts on a good party, he puts on a good show. He can impress you with a beautiful cocktail or with a story. And he's hiding an immense amount of loneliness and vulnerability."
As the leader of his magician squad, he has specific relationships with each of his fellow Brakebills students, the first being with protagonist Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph). Their journey together started at a pivotal moment in the pilot, as Eliot is the first person Quentin runs into when he shows up to Brakebills University and it was from there that Eliot and Quentin began their bromance for the ages. Although Quentin is more of an introvert who has low-self esteem, Eliot serves as the Oscar to his Felix in this magical odd couple, as he's much more comfortable in the forefront and acts with strong confidence and sense of self. But at their cores, they're both deep flawed and injured people, which is the reason their strong friendship seems to work. And for you #Queliot shippers, maybe a future romance, too? Who says drugged-up threesomes aren't the start of every solid relationship?
And then there's his Will & Grace-type friendship with Margot (Summer Bishil), who is much more on the same level as Eliot in terms of personality. She is an independent woman who rarely has a filter, which can sometimes leave a bad taste in people's mouths. Together, Eliot and Margot have nearly tangible chemistry that makes them steal scenes in nearly every episode they're in. Perhaps the most intriguing thing about these two is that their connection lies somewhere between a platonic friendship and romantic relationship, leaving fans fascinated and wanting more.
"It's not not sexual. It's not defined. I don't think it is definable," Appleman told IGN of Eliot and Margot's relationship. "It's not 'she's my girlfriend so that's never going to happen.' If anything, there's such an intimacy between them and such a comfort level. They have found each other at this school and have needed each other. They have such a close-knit dynamic when you meet them, they are the closest person in each others' lives."
Like he found Margot, we are so glad to have found Eliot too. We'd say he's cast a spell on us to win us over, but it's his addictive charm, overall badassery and flawless acting from Appleman that made us fall in love with him all on our own.
