Rebecca Romijnand Jerry O'Connell know what it takes to make a relationship last in Hollywood.

The lovebirds of more than 13 years caught up with E! News about what makes their marriage work, and in the process reminisced about their early days as boyfriend and girlfriend. Playing a must-see game highlighting their relationship milestones, Rebecca and Jerry revealed where their first date went down, how long into dating they kissed and so much more.

So without further ado, let's start from the very beginning. Romijn told us the pair first bonded over watching the Blue Moon Group in Las Vegas all the way back in 2004, and as fate would have it, ended the night with their very first kiss.

As for their first fight, well, these two didn't waste any time checking this one off the list. The actress joked, "[Our first fight] started that night and it hasn't ended. He won't apologize."