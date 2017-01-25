There are moments when all long-running shows must face the inevitable and, either because of poor ratings or depleted story, dim the lights and say goodbye. This is not that moment for Suits. At least, not according to star Patrick J. Adams. Especially after tonight's midseason premiere.

"I think the show did something did kind of amazing that starts in the first episode and continues in the next five episodes, which is it kind of goes back to its roots in a way. It seems to be going back…by facing us all with the struggle of having to start anew, by putting Mike in the situation now where he's not under the pressure of this horrible secret, but by having Jessica Pearson suddenly leave, it put the whole firm in this new situation where suddenly there's this void of leadership and people have to figure out how to fix the problem," Adams, who also directed the episode, told E! News. "There's all these really new, dynamic, important problems and people with very different ideas about how to fix them. All these people that we love and they care about each other and they've been working together for so long are shifted into this brand-new place where they have to figure out who they want to be and how they want to continue. I think it certainly makes the show really vibrant and exciting and essential that maybe even for this past season, even though it was doing something new by putting me in prison, it didn't know where it was going to go."