Flip or Flop's Ratings Are No Flop

When it comes to Flip or Flop's ratings, the HGTV house flipping reality series is continuing to prove it's worth flipping out over—in the best way possible.

Heading into the show's season eight premiere on Thursday, Jan. 26, hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been experiencing some of their best ratings in months. HGTV's scheduling is such that season seven only ended one week before season eight's debut, meaning that there's hasn't been a gap in new episodes since the beginning of December. And their last new episode, airing on January 19, netted an impressive 2.06 million total viewers, making it cable's most watched show that night.