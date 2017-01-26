The votes are in and the class of '19 has spoken!

The CW is taking us back to high school in Riverdale, their latest drama (and one of our favorite new shows of the year) based on the Archie comics, that debuts tonight, and reintroduces viewers to iconic characters such as Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), to name just a few.

To help you get to know the characters that will be wreaking havoc in the halls of Riverdale High, we asked the cast to hand out class superlatives, naming the character that best fits titles such as biggest flirt, best hair, everyone's friend and more.