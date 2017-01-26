The votes are in and the class of '19 has spoken!
The CW is taking us back to high school in Riverdale, their latest drama (and one of our favorite new shows of the year) based on the Archie comics, that debuts tonight, and reintroduces viewers to iconic characters such as Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), to name just a few.
To help you get to know the characters that will be wreaking havoc in the halls of Riverdale High, we asked the cast to hand out class superlatives, naming the character that best fits titles such as biggest flirt, best hair, everyone's friend and more.
The CW
From the jump, the cast had very different opinions, especially about the class clown. "Jughead, for sure," Madelaine Petsch, who plays queen bee Cheryl Blossom, told E! News. "He's sassy, sarcastic, dry." And when her co-star Ashleigh Murray (playing Josie of Josie and the Pussycats!), picked Kevin (scene-stealer Casey Cott), Madelaine said, "I'm going to disagree on that, but I respect your opinion."
Biggest flirt was a showdown between Archie and Veronica, while Cheryl reigned supreme in the most dramatic category, with Camila and Lili even saying their answer in unison.
However, things got a little heated when it came to best dressed and best hair, with Madelaine's Cheryl ultimately taking the prize in the latter category, even doing a victory dance. However, she did reveal Ashleigh's hair "smells like waffles," leading Ashleigh to take the best hair category away from Cheryl and awarding it to Josie.
To see the Riverdale cast hand out the rest of the superlatives, including most likely to succeed, most school spirit and most likely to stay in Riverdale forever, watch our interview with them above now.
Riverdale premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on The CW.