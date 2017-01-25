Welcome to thunderdome. Or should we say swampdome?

The Bachelor's highly anticipated two-on-one date is finally here, which pits two of the season's biggest rivals against each other in a dating death match. Two contestants go on a date, but only one receives a rose (usually), with the loser left to fend for themselves in whatever location they are dumped. (Previous seasons have included a deserted island, a cliff and the jungle. Fortunately, they all eventually found their way home in time for Instagram sponsorship opportunities.)

And Nick Viall's two-on-one date in the Jan. 30 episode is shaping up to be iconic, as season 21's two "villains" Corinne Olympios, she who naps a lot and has a nanny, and house therapist Taylor Nolan, president of the anti-Corinne club, are going on the date, and E! News has your first look at their "fight to the death" in the swamps on New Orleans of in the promo above.