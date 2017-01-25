Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing at Sundance

Ouch!

Madam Secretary actor Tim Daly suffered a bad accident and broke both of his legs while skiing at Sundance, according to Deadline. Production won't be affected by Daly's injury, and he will appear in all episodes of the current third season. Writers are said to be debating whether to write his injury into the script.

Daly stars opposite Téa Leoni in the CBS series. He plays Henry McCord, head of a special intelligence analyst unit and the husband of Leoni's Elizabeth McCord, who is Secretary of State in the show. In addition to playing onscreen spouses, Leoni and Daly are also a couple in real life.