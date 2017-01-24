As big fans of the Pearson family at the center of This Is Us, there's been one thing we've been dreading for months now.
Ever since Kate (Chrissy Metz) revealed to Toby (Chris Sullivan) that her dad had passed away sometime within the past ten years, we've been waiting for the show to tell us more about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death.
Tonight, we didn't learn much about what happened, but we sure did shed some tears as Kate started to work through the effect that her father's death had on her, and found herself flashing back to his funeral during an intense workout at the "immersive weight loss program" she joined.
It was just a glimpse, but it was enough to send our tear ducts into overdrive, as was the second glimpse we got at the end, which revealed that the big 3 were in what looked like their late teens at the time of his death.
Aside from Kate's devastasting breakthrough, tonight's episode also brought us one other unexpected twist.
Turns out, Kevin's not in love with either Sloan or Olivia, and is actually still in love with the wife he divorced 12 years ago, who also happens to be Kate's best childhood friend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). He showed up at her door and gave an adorable speech, complete with commas and other punctuation.
This is the same Sophie who attended the kids' three separate birthday parties, and who eventually ditched Kate's Madonna party for Kevin's Princess Bride theme, and who Kevin admitted his love for, even then.
Just when we had relegated Kevin to the bottom of our list of favorite Pearsons, he goes and does something cute like that. Now he's back to being tied with everyone else again!
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
