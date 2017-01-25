The cast of Riverdale really is living the Suite Life.

Cole Sprouse is making his return to acting on the CW's Riverdale (aka your new favorite show) as Jughead Jones, the classic Archie Comics character, and you wouldn't be wrong to say his fellow cast members are big fans of his previous work. They were not afraid to admit it when E! News sat down with them during this year's Television Critics' Association press tour.

In fact, when we asked KJ Apa (who plays Archie) his favorite episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, he had an answer prepared...sort of.

"There's an episode where his character—what one were you? Zack or Cody? Cody. He was Cody. There was an episode where he has this eagle—it's an eagle?"

"It sounds like you don't remember the episode that well," Sprouse interrupts. "I thought you were a fan."