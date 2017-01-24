AMC
AMC
Aaron Paul is once again stoking the Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul fires. Paul, who currently stars in The Path on Hulu, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed he may have already shot his guest spot on the Breaking Bad prequel series.
"Breaking Bad, that was such a great show, so the question is: Will you be on Better Call Saul?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked Paul.
"God, I hope so," Paul said. "Maybe I already shot the…We—They just wrapped the last season "
"So maybe you are going to be on," DeGeneres said.
"I could be. I love to be on," Paul replied.
"You don't want to promote it, by any means," DeGeneres said.
"No, no," Paul said.
"You want people to just be surprised," she said.
"Yeah," Paul said.
"At some point you should promote it, come back here and tell us you're going to be on," she said.
"I would love that," Paul said.
So… is it true? AMC said they do not comment on or confirm future storylines.
We already know season three of Better Call Saul will feature a familiar face in Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito will reprise his Breaking Bad role of Gus Fring, owner of Los Pollos Hermanos and you know, meth drug kingpin. He met his demise in season four of Breaking Bad. AMC announced his return in a fake commercial that hi online and actually ran in New Mexico and then brought the actor out at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour.
"I'm honored to be asked back. I had to remind myself to be very present in the character" he told the press. But it'll be a different Gus Fring, one who is more "immature than when we left off." He's still rising in drug business.
"I'm looking forward to where we go with it," he said.
Easy way for Paul's Jesse Pinkman to return? He's eating in Gus Fring's restaurant!
Bette Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, Michael McKean as his brother Chuck McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, and Michael Mando as Nacho Varga.