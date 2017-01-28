Producers Guild Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to celebrate the best of the best in production!
In just a few short hours, industry heavyweights and your favorite celebs from film and television will arrive to celebrate the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards, held tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Award show circuit mainstays including Game of Thrones, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Atlanta stand a chance to win in the TV categories, while La La Land, Fences and Hidden Figures might just continue to dominate the 2017 award season on the movie front.
So what are you waiting for? Sit back, relax and check out yet another jam-packed, and oh-so starry winners list from the 2017 Producers Guild Awards below:
Milestone Award: Tom Rothman
Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television: James L. Brooks
David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures: Irwin Winkler
Stanley Kramer Award: Loving
Visionary Award: Megan Ellison
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: Making a Murderer
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television: The Voice
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: Hacksaw Ridge
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: Atlanta
(This story was originally published Jan. 28, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.)