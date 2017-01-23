Cory Monteith is never far from Lea Michele's heart.

The actress-singer paid tribute to her late Glee co-star and then-boyfriend with a sweet throwback photo of the pair shared to Instagram on Monday. In the Polaroid-style photo, Michele, wearing a white T-shirt, rests her head and arm across Cory's chest.

The never-before-scene snapshot is labeled "Bleeker St." and dated "2012," presumably taken one year before Monteith suddenly died from a drug overdose at age 31.

Lea and Cory, who met on the set of Glee in 2009, were together for about a year and a half prior to his passing, which shocked fans of the long-running Fox series as well as members of the Glee family.