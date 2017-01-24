It's what's on the inside that counts.

It's no secret that your diet has a large effect on your hair, skin and general appearance. Drinking water and eating right can be the solution to many of our dreaded insecurities, including acne, dark circles around the eyes, weak nails—this list goes on and on. What do you do to better balance your nutrition? Most of us walk into the vitamin/wellness aisle at the grocery store only to be overwhelmed by the number of brands and bottles with seemingly random letters and numbers. C'mon on, B-13, D3, CoQ10? It may be healthy, but it's not straightforward.

Once you finally decide on a host of pills that you promise you're going to swallow every day (even though you may only remember for two weeks...let's be honest), you start to wonder, "Is this actually working?" Unlike skin cream, the results will vary, making it harder to know if your vitamin routine is actually making a difference, especially when some say it's a waste of time.