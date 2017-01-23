Xposure/AKM-GSI
Scott Disick has been enjoying his time at the Sundance Film Festival.
A source tells E! News that Scott and some friends flew to Utah on a private jet for a "boys' trip," but their vacation might be more than a simple trip to hang out with fellow celebrities and attend screenings. "Scott is staying in a big house up in the hills with a bunch of guy friends. They were partying," the insider says.
Also on hand for the house partying, according to the source, were "tons of young women."
However, it was also Scott who eventually moved to call it a night, as "he had his bodyguard start kicking some people out," the insider shared.
A separate source told E! News there was concern that Disick may be getting "back to the old Scott," in the wake of the weekend partying, adding that there seemed to be a change in the father of three shortly after he and Kourtney Kardashian returned from their trip to Colorado together. Kourtney and Scott have been working on their relationship over the past few months, but recently Scott has "started getting discouraged."
Despite partying over the weekend, there was a night when Scott was "well-behaved."
"He was drinking, but he seemed under control," the source added.
Prior to traveling to Utah, Scott and Kim Kardashian flew together to the UAE where she was the key guest at a makeup master class. While he was away, Kourtney cryptically tweeted, "I've got trust issues."