Don't mess with Dean Ambrose!

The WWE star leaps into action on Wednesday's Total Divas mid-season finale after a man steals his girlfriend Renee Young's hat. The couple is sitting outside at a restaurant having dinner with Renee's family when a man reaches over and takes the hat off of her head!

"Ah!" Renee yells in the clip above after her hat is stolen. "He just took my hat."

Dean then throws the fork that he's eating with on the table and jumps out of his seat to go chase the thief.

"It's not that big of a deal," Renee tells him.