It's Britney Spears' world and we're all just living in it, but come Saturday, Feb. 18, Lifetime hopes to take viewers deeper into the pop princess' universe with Britney Ever After, their new TV movie biopic.
The first trailer, above, features Natasha Bennett playing Spears during performances and that infamous head-shaving meltdown. The cast also includes Peter Benson as Larry Rudolph, Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline, Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, Markian Tarasiuk as Wade Robinson and many more taking on figures in Spears' life.
Katie Yu/Lifetime
According to Lifetime, Britney Ever After will detail "the tumultuous story of pop icon Britney Spears' rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection, firmly securing her position as one of the world's greatest entertainers." So that means we're in for a variety of moments from Spears' very public life. Here's what we need to see, in some form or another:
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's all denim red carpet appearance.
Some kind of opening credit montage depicting the Mickey Mouse Club and "...Baby One More Time."
A run to the supermarket for Cheetos and Starbucks for a frappuccino. There were so many.
Her infamous interview with Matt Lauer after paps photographed her with her her son on her lap in the front of the car.
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Madonna's kiss on MTV.
Her quickie wedding in Las Vegas to Jason Alexander.
Some kind of representation of the time Britney Spears and Kevin Federline filmed their Chaotic reality show.
The "I'm a Slave 4 U" 2001 VMA performance with that snake!
Britney Spears, NSYNC and Aerosmith at the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show.
The X Factor reaction shots.
Her return to the VMA stage at the 2016 award show.
Landing the Las Vegas residency that's still going on now.
Filming Crossroads.
Some kind of pop diva shade that had to have happened at some point in her rise to the top.
Scenes documenting her 1999 Rolling Stones cover—remember how risqué that was?
Her current dating life. Hi Sam Asghari.
What other moments do you want to see in Britney Ever After?
Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 on Lifetime.