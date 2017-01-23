Craig Barritt/Getty Images
It's going to be a Glee-ful reunion when Supergirl and The Flash come together for their much-anticipated musical crossover—and that's not just because respective series stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin will be making sweet music together once again.
Another alum from Fox's musical drama will be stopping by to take on the iconic role of villain of the Music Meister for the two-part event. Who, you ask? Why, none other than fan-favorite Darren Criss, E! News has confirmed.
"With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?" exec producer Andrew Kreisberg told TVLine, who first reported the news. "We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can't wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister."
Much like this season's four-part DC CW crossover event, the fun of the two-part musical will kick off in the final moments of Supergirl's Monday, March 20 episode, though much of the melody will take place on The Flash the following evening, in an episode entitled "Duet."
Aside from performances from Benoist, Gustin and Criss, the network confirmed last week that fellow CW stars Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan and John Barrowman will also get their song on, with Supergirl's David Harewood and Chris Wood also crossing over (albeit in a non-singing capacity.)
Supergirl returns with new episodes Monday, Jan. 23, while The Flash returns the following night, both at 8 p.m. on the CW.