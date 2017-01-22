Luke Bryan to Sing the National Anthem at 2017 Super Bowl

C Flanigan/WireImage
Luke Bryan has been named the performer of the national anthem at Super Bowl LI.
The country and pop star, FOX and the NFL announced the news Sunday. The Super Bowl will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5. This will mark Bryan's Super Bowl debut.
Bryan follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl and is the halftime show performer at this year's event, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, Billy Joel and Beyoncé.
"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here and I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas right here on Fox, Sunday, Feb. 5," the singer said in a video posted on his Instagram page.
In addition, actor Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful" in American Sign Language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).
The Green Bay Packers began playing the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC championship at the time of his announcement. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will battle it out for the AFC later in the day. The winners of both will compete in the 2017 Super Bowl.