Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton Onstage for Surprise Performance in Mexico

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Snapchat / Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are not only a cute star couple—they are a package deal!

The ska and pop star was a surprise performer following her beau's set at Luke Bryan's four-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico Saturday. Shelton brought her onstage while performing his encore, his cover of "Footloose," and she performed her band No Doubt's 2001 hit "Hella Good."

Stefani posted photos and videos from the show on Snapchat, while fans also shared footage on social media.

That moment when @gwenstefani murders the show! ?????????????? She is so bomb!

A video posted by shauna vasquez || blogger (@myskinnybeet) on

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better. #CrashMyPlaya #GwenStefani

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! ?? #CrashMyPlaya

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

During a Crash My Playa show Friday, Bryan himself gave Stefani a shout-out when during his closing song, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," he inserted part of her hit "Hollaback Girl," Sounds Like Nashville reported, adding that he then looked side stage, where Stefani and Shelton were watching from the wings.

Stefani and Shelton, co-stars on The Voice, have been dating for more than a year.

The two spent the holidays together with their families, in both California and Oklahoma and recently attended the 2017 People's Choice Awards  together. After Shelton won two awards, he gave his girlfriend a shout-out onstage

"I've got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much," he said.  "And thanks the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there."

Shelton gushed about his girlfriend in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December.

"It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her," he said. "I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life. It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart."

"And she's hot," he added. "Have you seen her? I mean look at that!"

