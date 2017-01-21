Demi Lovato can't seem to stop smiling!
The "Confident" songstress was on hand to support rumored boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos during the Bellator 170 at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, and from the looks of their PDA, these two are most definitely an item.
E! News has all the exclusive details about the MMA champ's game-winning fight, including just how Lovato pumped up the crowd and celebrated Bomba's win with a sweet kiss.
A source tells E! News, Demi, looking gorgeous in tight black pants and a "Team Bomba" T-shirt paired with chunky heeled booties, was escorted to her ringside seat where she watched at least four fights before Bomba's match.
Lovato then chatted up MMA superstar Randy Couture and his girlfriend, actress Mindy Robinson, telling them, "Everything's good! I'm excited!" The pop sensation also shared that although she had seen Bomba fight before, this was her first fight as his girlfriend.
"I'm freaking out!" she told the couple.
Our eyewitness also shares that when it came time for Bomba's fight, Lovato appeared nervous, but as soon as the announcer introduced him into the ring, she started cheering alongside his fans, "Let's go, Bomba! Let's go!"
Throughout the rounds, Demi was seen squirming in her seat and flinching when Bomba was hit. At one point, Demi yelled, "Don't let him up!" when Bomba was on top of his opponent. She then started leading a chant in support of her might-be beau.
As soon as Bomba was declared the winner, our source reveals that Demi began jumping up and down with her hand in the air and hugging everyone around her, including members of Bomba's team.
Lovato, 24, beamed with pride as Bomba made eye contact and pointed at her from the ring. Swoon!
The main card fights aired live tonight on Spike TV.