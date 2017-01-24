"It's Wingardium Levi-OH-sa, not Levi-oh-SA". If you can hear Emma Watson delivering that line to a tee, you're not in the minority.

Remember the days when magic was considered to be strictly for tricksters with capes, wands, and rabbits coming out of top hats? That's not the norm anymore. In fact in more recent years, magic hasn't been regarded as a complete fantasy, but rather a relatable reality that we can see ourselves in.

Of course magical realism has been around for ages, but one of the major key players in bringing it back to the mainstream is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. She reminded us that stories like hers not only sell, but also have the ability to resonate with readers all over the world thanks to common themes of friendship, love, death, and overcoming adversity in the face of evil. Rowling created a world where there was a fine line between what could happen in real life and what we imagine could happen in real life, which is why the masses - both young and old - fell in love with the series (and without a secret potion).