Curses!

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter Friday to deny rumors that a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy was in the works. She had co-written the play by the same name, set 19 years after the events in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final installment in the hit book and film series. The production opened in London in 2016. The project's script was published as well.

"I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!" she wrote.