Tarek El Moussa Gets Initiated Into the Single Dads Club

After Tarek El Moussa cleared up tabloid reports about his divorce from Christina El Moussa, the Flip or Flop star spent time with his two kids.

The reality star took to Instagram to show off not only his newfound friendship with fellow single dad Robert Drenk, but also his kids' friendships with Drenk's children. Sharing a picture of his daughter with Drenk's two girls in a pink Jeep, El Moussa wrote, "Two #dads three #daughters and a pink jeep!! Hashtag#dadlife!! Hope you enjoyed the shenanigans on the live feed tonight!! Me and @robertdrenk have so much #fun with our #girls! It's nice to find another #amazing #dad to share our fun with!"

Drenk, who founded the Ultimate Armwretsling League, also shared a glimpse of him hanging out with his daughters and El Moussa's little girl, and he was just as jazzed to have formed this new little single dads club.