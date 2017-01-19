Black-ish Spinoff in the Works at ABC: Which Character Is Getting Their Own Show?

They grow up so fast!

ABC is looking to add a Black-ish spinoff to their comedy line-up, E! News has confirmed, and it would mean one member of the Johnson family would be getting their own show.

Yara Shahidi, who plays eldest daughter Zoey, would star in the proposed spinoff, which would follow her as she heads off to college. Black-ish's series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris would oversee the college-set sitcom.

Deadline, who broke the news of the potential spinoff, reports that the new show would be introduced as a backdoor pilot in a spring episode of Black-ish, and that talks are in the very early stages.