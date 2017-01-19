Mom Needs to Bring Back Chris Pratt ASAP

At long last, Christy's sex drought on Mom has come to an end—and all it took was a visit from Anna Faris' real-life hubby Chris Pratt to bring the rain. (We literally can think of no better person to break a dry spell with, TBH.)

Sure, as Marjorie's (Mimi Kennedy) nephew Nick, Pratt's character turned out to be a possibly insane stage-five clinger who didn't really seem to understand that Christy was ending things, despite her transition from letting him down easily to a more direct, blunt approach, but there was also repeated barnyard banging, so it was pretty much a wash. And with the open-ended nature of Christy's last encounter with Nick, we're already begging for a repeat performance.