Mom Needs to Bring Back Chris Pratt ASAP

At long last, Christy's sex drought on Mom has come to an end—and all it took was a visit from Anna Faris' real-life hubby Chris Pratt to bring the rain. (We literally can think of no better person to break a dry spell with, TBH.)
Sure, as Marjorie's (Mimi Kennedy) nephew Nick, Pratt's character turned out to be a possibly insane stage-five clinger who didn't really seem to understand that Christy was ending things, despite her transition from letting him down easily to a more direct, blunt approach, but there was also repeated barnyard banging, so it was pretty much a wash. And with the open-ended nature of Christy's last encounter with Nick, we're already begging for a repeat performance.
CBS
Look, we're no dummies—we know the former Parks and Recreation star is firmly in the demanding and much more lucrative movie star phase in his career. (Despite the brutal reception to Passengers—his first real flop—we've got a feeling his box office draw will rebound quite nicely with this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.) We're not expecting or even advocating for something even remotely permanent. Besides, this is Faris and Allison Janney's show. Mom doesn't need him.
But given the effortless chemistry that can only be generated by actual spouses who can't seem to get enough of each other in real-life, plus Pratt's ceaseless ability to make us laugh, we'd love to see Nick pop up once or twice a season, still completely convinced that he and Christy are going to spend the rest of their lives together.
Mom gets a lot of praise for its fearless exploration of situations that aren't always sources of obvious comedy (addiction, sudden loss and, just last week, miscarriages, to name a few)—from this very site, even!—but this episode was stellar proof of just how wildly funny the show often is on a weekly basis. Can you blame us for wanting more? (OK, OK—it also doesn't hurt that Pratt's easy on eyes, either.)
Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.