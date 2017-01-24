Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv
While every rose has its thorn, it also has the potential to bloom into a lasting romance.
One year ago today, Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert tied the knot at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif.
ABC cameras rolled as Chris Harrison served as the master of ceremonies before the romantic evening would air on Valentine's Day.
Once cameras stopped rolling, however, the reality stars got back to their "normal life" where their love for one another only grew stronger.
"He's funny on the show but he's funnier and he is weirder [away from the cameras]," Jade recently shared with E! News exclusively during The Bachelor charity viewing party benefiting SheLift and Globe-athon at Sycamore Tavern. "And he kept telling me that because he was so sweet in Paradise. He was like, there's this weird side you're going to find out about. I'm like, I don't see it. And he's… he's a weird man."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
She continued through laughter, "And I love him! He brings out my funny side, which I don't feel like everyone does."
While the couple experienced some tense moments last year on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, the pair appeared stronger than ever when they flew to the Bahamas for a birthday celebration.
After Jade turned 30, the reality star also came to the realization that she's ready to expand her family with Tanner.
"I feel like I'm ready for that. That's something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family, and Tanner is at the same stage too so that was definitely very attractive about him," she shared with us. "We're thinking about it! I wouldn't be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two."
Jade continued, "We're building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children. Yeah I would love to, I'm ready for that."
While the pair plans to keep their anniversary low-key with dinner and a local concert, both Jade and Tanner can't believe it's already been one year. But as they like to say, time flies when you're in love.
"It's nuts. It doesn't feel like it's been a year, it's crazy," she explained. "I feel like we've just been on hyper-speed, you know? But it's pretty easy. We just mesh."