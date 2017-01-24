While every rose has its thorn, it also has the potential to bloom into a lasting romance.

One year ago today, Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert tied the knot at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

ABC cameras rolled as Chris Harrison served as the master of ceremonies before the romantic evening would air on Valentine's Day.

Once cameras stopped rolling, however, the reality stars got back to their "normal life" where their love for one another only grew stronger.

"He's funny on the show but he's funnier and he is weirder [away from the cameras]," Jade recently shared with E! News exclusively during The Bachelor charity viewing party benefiting SheLift and Globe-athon at Sycamore Tavern. "And he kept telling me that because he was so sweet in Paradise. He was like, there's this weird side you're going to find out about. I'm like, I don't see it. And he's… he's a weird man."