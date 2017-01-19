Blake Lively Gushes Over Ryan Reynolds in Adorable People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech: Watch!

Blake Lively made a special shout-out at the 2017 People's Choice Awards!

On Wednesday evening, the award show took place in Los Angeles and all of Hollywood's hottest stars were in attendance.

After winning the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her performance in The Shallows, Lively took the stage to give her speech. While accepting the award, Lively couldn't help but gush over her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Thank you to my husband, who is everything to me," Lively said. "It's true."