Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cool Idea of Where to Put Fuller House's 2017 People's Choice Award

Fuller House won an award at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday and Candace Cameron Bure is happy the show is being honored, seemingly more than Full House ever was. Will we see its trophy on display at the Tanner house?

The actress reprises her old role of D.J. in the Netflix revival of the '80s and '90s series, which was recently renewed for a third season. Fuller House won Favorite Premium Comedy Series at the People's Choice Awards.

"Full House never got a nomination for anything, so the fact that Fuller House is so loved by the people and by the fans, it's pretty awesome for us," Bure told E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively on the red carpet, before the ceremony.