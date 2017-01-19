Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cool Idea of Where to Put Fuller House's 2017 People's Choice Award

Fuller House won an award at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday and Candace Cameron Bure is happy the show is being honored, seemingly more than Full House ever was. Will we see its trophy on display at the Tanner house?
The actress reprises her old role of D.J. in the Netflix revival of the '80s and '90s series, which was recently renewed for a third season. Fuller House won Favorite Premium Comedy Series at the People's Choice Awards.
"Full House never got a nomination for anything, so the fact that Fuller House is so loved by the people and by the fans, it's pretty awesome for us," Bure told E! News' Zuri Hall exclusively on the red carpet, before the ceremony.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
During Full House's eight-season run between 1987 and 1993, Bure won Favorite Television Actress at the 1994 Kids' Choice Awards, while the sitcom was nominated for Favorite TV Show. The dog who played family pet Comet was nominated for Favorite Animal Star the following year.
Bure told Hall that if Fuller House won a People's Choice Award, the show's Waterford Crystal trophy should be displayed on the show's set.
"I think it needs to be like a little Easter Egg on the set and it should move around during the episodes and people should just look for it," she said, joking, "People's Choice on a Shelf!"
Netflix
In the '80s, when Full House debuted, winners of the People's Choice Awards were chosen via a survey of some 5,000 people nationwide. For more than a decade, voting has been done online.
Fuller House and its cast have maintained a strong social media following since the show debuted in 2016. Last year, Bure won Choice TV Actress: Comedy at the Teen Choice Awards for her role.
Kristen Bell was also honored at the People's Choice Awards, winning Favorite Actress in a New TV Series for her role in The Good Place.
"It's humbling to know that you're a part of something that people expect to enjoy every week or in the theater and it makes you wanna work harder to make 'em laugh or make 'em cry and I'm just grateful to be a part of it all," she told Hall before the ceremony.
Bell can also be seen in the comedy movie CHIPS, a big screen adaptation of a hit '70s crime series about California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, with her husband and actor Dax Shepard. The two have been married since 2013 and have two daughters.
In her interview with E! News, she recalled a hilarious first Valentine's Day date in 2008.
Priyanka Chopra won Favorite Dramatic TV Actress for her role in Quantico. The actress was recently hospitalized briefly after sustaining an injury on the set.
"I never get hurt when I do stunts and I always usually do my own stunts," she said. "This time, I was just rushed, it was raining, you had to make time and I didn't see the terrain that I was running on. It was a wet road, I was wearing boots and I slipped and hit my head on the ground and on the bumper of a car."
Dancing With the Stars was nominated for Favorite Competition TV Show at the People's Choice Awards and lost to The Voice. The dancing series' 24th season premieres on March 20.
On the People's Choice Awards red carpet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke talked to Hall about her former partner Ryan Lochte and his upcoming arrival; The Olympic swimmer and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are expecting their first child, a boy.
"He's probably gonna throw his kid in the pool and be like, 'Swim!' Head first," Burke joked, adding, "I think he's gonna be great. I think if anything it's just gonna him more compassionate and sweet."
Grey's Anatomy won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Network TV Drama.
"It's really amazing that our fans have stayed with us and grown with us over the years," cast member Kelly McCreary told Hall. It's a very rare thing here in TV land. It's a testament to the writing and the talent of our whole entire team."
The cast said if they won, they planned on going out for a "family dinner."
Actress Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, also dished on her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child.
"I'm feeling good. I'm slowly feeling heavier, like 10 pounds heavier every time we walk a few steps, but I'm surviving," she said. "I hear stories from all the moms on set and to have the experience myself and all the joys and the highs and the lows, I'm excited for all of it."