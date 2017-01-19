Tarek El Moussa Clears Up Rumors About His Divorce From Christina

Tarek El Moussa wanted to set the record straight Wednesday.

In Touch published several claims about the Flip or Flop star's divorce from Christina El Moussa in its Jan. 30 issue (on newsstands Friday), including that he refers to her as a "whore."

The tabloid also reported the exes have hired separate publicists in the wake of their breakup: Howard Bragman represents Tarek, while Cassie Zebisch represents Christina; E! News later confirmed In Touch's claim that Bragman and Zebisch are representing the HGTV personalities.

Other details from the magazine's cover story didn't sit well with Tarek.