Blake Lively Jokes About 2017 People's Choice Awards Win: "I Have a Huge Ego Now"

Earlier, while accepting her award, Lively recalled childhood advice her mother gave her and also discussed her love of the Spice Girls. "What was so neat about them was that they're all so distinctly different, and they were women, and they owned who they were, and that was my first introduction into girl power," she said. "Watching this movie, and the women nominated in this category—when you guys voted for this, you didn't just vote for this movie or me, but you voted for girl power. And men voted for girl power, too! You guys are awesome for doing that."

Lively ended her speech by thanking Reynolds, "who is everything to me." After one fan cheered too loudly over the Deadpool actor's shout-out, Lively joked, "You can't have him! He's mine!"

For more People's Choice Awards highlights, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!