The 2017 People's Choice Awards Was All About Romance: What Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake & Blake Shelton Said About Their Beaus

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Love was certainly in the air at the 2017 People's Choice Awards!
Celebrities including Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake and Blake Shelton graced the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles tonight, during their acceptance speeches taking a bit of time to thank that special someone in their life. (No, we didn't get a Drakeshout-out from his rumored ladylove Jennifer Lopez, but there's always next time.)
As for the stars that did shout-out their significant other, it was nothing short of totally adorable and swoon-worthy.
For instance, while J.T. was busy accepting Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song of the Year, he shared, "My two favorite people in the world... My wife and my beautiful son, who may or may not be watching right now. If you are, Buddy, the nanny is fired. I love you and go to bed and, you're the reason that I wrote this song."
Jessica Bielis one lucky lady.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Then there's Blake, who reminded us once and for all that Ryan Reynolds is very much off limits.
"Thank you to my husband, who is everything to me," the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress gushed onstage. "You can't have him! He's mine!" OK, fair... But sharing is caring.
Twitter
As for Shelton, his performance wouldn't be complete without some wonderful words for Gwen Stefani, who was cheering on her country crooner from the audience.
"I've got a lot of people to thank. All the people that voted for me. Thank you so much," Blake shared after taking home Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.
"And thanks the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani, who is sitting out there," he added.
No doubt about that one.
Did we mentionEllen DeGeneres' history-making moment? While the comedienne accepted three awards, including Favorite Daytime TV host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice, wife Portia De Rossiwas beaming from the front row. No words necessary on this one—you can just feel the love between Ellen and Portia.
Check out the entire list of 2017 People's Choice Awards winners right here!