Fifth Harmony Meets Blake Lively at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Before Performing Without Camila Cabello

Before Fifth Harmony took the Microsoft Theater stage at the 2017 People's Choice Awards Wednesday evening, the talented ladies were able to meet one very special actress.
While in the audience, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei were able to snap a photo with Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.
Soon after, the ladies would deliver their first performance as a quartet since Camila Cabello exited last December. The X-Factor alumni didn't miss a beat with one less member, rocking their smash hit "Work From Home."
They also accepted the award for Favorite Group. "I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," Lauren shared with the crowd. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned."
And how far these ladies have come, given that just one year ago Fifth Harmony took home their first People's Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Group. Full circle, much?!
Ahead of the festivities, the "Worth It" songstresses walked the red carpet in their own variations of coordinating silky, pale pink ensembles.
Fans of the chart-topping group were shocked by Cabello's surprise decision to leave after forming on The X Factor in 2012. Fifth Harmony released a lengthy statement about the shakeup on Instagram, which sparked a dramatic back-and-forth between Camila and her former bandmates.
Through it all, the remaining members of Fifth Harmony stuck by each other's side and Camila seems to be doing just fine as she embarks on a solo career.
We're glad to see Fifth Harmony getting back to what they do best—wowing crowds and making incredible music!