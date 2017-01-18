Blake Lively Is One Hot Mama in Flirty Mini Dress at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Blake Lively just nailed the 2017 People's Choice Awards red carpet.

Less than four months after welcoming baby No. 2 with hubby Ryan Reynolds, the stunning actress dared to bare in a flirty mini dress designed by Elie Saab. Arriving with her actress sister Robyn Lively, Blake was all smiles in the fringed number complete with sheer cutouts and tons of sparkle.

Lively upped the glam factor in a pair of gold, silver and black studded pumps, statement earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a super chic clutch. She kept her makeup light and her long blond tresses blown out.

Ahead of the festivities, Blake thanked her very own beauty gurus for helping the busy mama get red carpet ready.